Hamas Calls for Confrontation Against Israel in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM—Hamas has called for Palestinians to confront Israel at the Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday, when the arrival of large numbers of worshipers presents a test for Israeli authorities aiming to sustain a fragile peace over Ramadan as war rages in Gaza.

In recent years, the Islamic holy month has been an occasion for violent confrontations between Palestinians, Israeli authorities and Jewish worshipers at the compound in East Jerusalem, considered the holiest site in Judaism, and one of Islam’s holiest.

Jerusalem is holding its breath.

“The situation is dire in Jerusalem and this Ramadan we are not feeling any of its spirit, neither in celebrations nor in worship because the occupation has turned the city into a military zone," said Maha Yaish, a tourism operator who lives in East Jerusalem, referring to the Israeli security presence.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh last month called for Palestinians to march on Al Aqsa at the start of Ramadan, which began Sunday. The march didn’t materialize.

On Thursday, Hamas issued another demand for action. “We call upon our people in Jerusalem, the West Bank, the interior, and the occupied lands to mobilize and confront the occupation’s schemes against the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque," Hamas said in a statement. “Protecting Jerusalem is among the utmost duties, especially as we are in the month of Jihad and victories."

Al Aqsa has been largely calm this week, following brief scuffles between Israeli police and Palestinians on Sunday. Palestinian leaders said Israeli police in recent days have managed to facilitate entry by Palestinians, after restricting access since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

“Last night there were no restrictions for East Jerusalemites and Palestinian citizens of Israel," Mustafa Abu Sway, an Islamic scholar at Al Aqsa Mosque, said on Thursday. In the past, as many as 250,000 worshipers have converged on the site on Fridays during Ramadan, he said.

As for the risk of violence, Abu Sway said: “The worshipers are not interested in anything like that. So far so good."

Israeli police said Palestinians were entering the complex after enhanced security checks. Israel says it often faces attacks by Palestinians during Ramadan, including the pelting of Jewish worshipers with stones or shooting fireworks.

The religious importance of the compound, which is known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, means even small disputes over access have the potential to erupt into conflict.

“Add to that, the backdrop of carnage in Gaza. That creates a very, very volatile mix. If there’s any single event alone, that could possibly trigger a regional war," said Daniel Seidemann, a Jerusalem-based Israeli civil rights lawyer and onetime adviser to Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

A visit to the site in 2000 by former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, then a right-wing opposition leader, was one of the triggers of the second Palestinian intifada, which resulted in years of fighting with Israeli forces. In 2021, Hamas fired rockets into Israel following confrontations at the site between Palestinian worshipers and police, sparking an 11-day war in Gaza.

Some Palestinians described Ramadan this year as a time for resistance to Israeli occupation. Israel has expanded its security operations across the West Bank, following the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that resulted in the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

“What does the world expect from people who are having to live with such brutality?" said Adham Manasra, a 39-year-old accountant and father of three in Ramallah. “Of course the natural reaction is to revolt, but not because anyone is calling them to, it’s a reaction to the daily humiliation."

Since Israel seized East Jerusalem and the West Bank from Jordan in 1967, Israeli authorities have allowed a delicate status quo to remain in place in which a Muslim religious authority under the Jordanian government administers the Al Aqsa site, but Israeli police control its entrances. Jews are forbidden to pray on the site, although in recent years more have done so without repercussions.

This year, Israeli military authorities imposed restrictions on Palestinians from the West Bank from entering Jerusalem for prayers, allowing only men over 55, women over 50 and children under 10 to enter. The restrictions are similar to those imposed in the past.

“⁠Ramadan is sacred to Muslims; its sanctity will be upheld this year, as it is every year," the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on March 5.

Palestinians streamed to Al Aqsa this week to enjoy moments of prayer and quiet conversation. At night, the sound of tarawih, Ramadan prayers in which worshipers read long sections of the Quran, could be heard drifting over the walls of the old city.

“We’re standing watch over Al Aqsa," said Samira Eghbariya, 59, who traveled to Jerusalem from Umm al-Fahm, a town in northern Israel with a mostly Palestinian population. She said Israeli police questioned her on her way into the compound. “They want to know if you came by car or bus," she said, complaining that officers wouldn’t allow her to bring in a bag of sweets.

Nearby, Umm Mahmoud, 51, stood in the shadow of the Dome of the Rock, collecting donations for her family in Gaza. On her phone, she swiped through photos of killed and injured relatives, a flipbook of bloody and bandaged faces.

As she stood there, her daughter called from Gaza.

“We just want to sleep in peace," the daughter said.

