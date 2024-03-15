Hamas Calls for Confrontation Against Israel in Jerusalem
SummaryHamas has called for Palestinians to confront Israel at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday, when the arrival of large numbers of worshipers will test Israeli authorities who aim to sustain a fragile peace during Ramadan.
JERUSALEM—Hamas has called for Palestinians to confront Israel at the Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday, when the arrival of large numbers of worshipers presents a test for Israeli authorities aiming to sustain a fragile peace over Ramadan as war rages in Gaza.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more