Hamas explores moving political headquarters out of Qatar
Summer Said , Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 20 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM IST
SummarySuch a step could upend fragile talks to free Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza.
DUBAI—Hamas’s political leadership is looking to move from its current base in Qatar, as U.S. legislators build pressure on the Gulf state to deliver on cease-fire negotiations that look likely to fail.
