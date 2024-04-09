Hamas, Israel remain far apart on key aspects of Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel and Hamas were considering a new U.S. proposal for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza and the freeing of some hostages still held by the militant group, but mediators cautioned that the two sides remained far from a deal.

The plan, presented by Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns to officials from Israel, Hamas, Qatar and Egypt in Cairo on Sunday, calls for a six-week cease-fire in Gaza, which has been the target of an intense Israeli military campaign in the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks. During the pause in fighting, Hamas would release 40 of the more than 100 hostages still held in the enclave in exchange for 900 Palestinian prisoners from Israel’s jails, including 100 serving long sentences on terrorism-related charges, according to the plan.

Officials helping to broker the negotiations said Tuesday that the two sides still disagree over key aspects of any potential deal. Those include the circumstances under which Palestinians displaced by the war would be allowed to return to northern Gaza, the identities of the Palestinian prisoners to be released and whether the initial six-week cease-fire could become permanent.

“To be honest we are not optimistic," said one official familiar with the negotiations early Tuesday morning local time, cautioning against prior reports of progress in the negotiations.

Hamas informed mediators that it needed time to consider the proposal, the official said. Israel, in its initial response to the U.S. plan, also expressed reservations about demands previously made by Hamas, according to Egyptian officials who received the Israeli response. Israel’s security cabinet is expected to discuss the plan on Tuesday, an Israeli official said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he had received a detailed report on the cease-fire talks in Cairo and that the government continued to work toward the release of all hostages still held in Gaza. But Netanyahu also said that the Israeli military aims to achieve “total victory" over Hamas, which he said required an attack on Rafah, the last city in southern Gaza where Israel hasn’t launched a full-scale assault.

“This will happen; there is a date," he said of the plans for an operation in Rafah.

Netanyahu wants a temporary pause in fighting, while Hamas has called for a permanent cease-fire. In prior rounds of negotiations, Hamas officials have expressed some flexibility about the means through which such a permanent cease-fire would be achieved.

“This Burns position is apparently still ignoring the elephant in the room—namely, is this a six-week deal before an assault of Rafah and more Israeli strikes, or is this the entry point to a permanent cease-fire?" said Daniel Levy, a former Israeli negotiator and government official.

If Israel has too much leeway on choosing the 100 Palestinian prisoners serving longer sentences, then “that is also probably a deal breaker," said Levy. Hamas has said it aims to free key Palestinian political and militant leaders who are held in Israeli prisons.

Another important stumbling block is a disagreement over how many Palestinians would be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza from the southern end of the strip. Many displaced Palestinians have moved south since the start of the war in October. The U.S. proposal would allow up to 150,000 Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

Hamas has demanded the free movement of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, according to officials briefed on the negotiations. Israel, in its initial response to the Burns proposal, said it rejected the unconditional return of Palestinians to the north, according to Egyptian officials who received the Israeli response.

Israel also wants to inspect Palestinians moving from south to north to stop potential Hamas militants from returning alongside civilians to areas its military has already cleared, the Egyptian officials said.

Israeli negotiators had previously offered to allow 60,000 Palestinians to return north.

“Hamas demands that there will not be checkpoints." an Israeli official familiar with the negotiations said before the U.S. proposal was presented. “They see [this issue] as something that symbolizes their governing capabilities in the northern part of Gaza. Instead of thinking about people that can be back in the north, they think about their regime."

Another concern is that Hamas could fire rockets into Israel from northern Gaza, the official said.

Some 1.7 million Palestinians—more than three quarters of the enclave’s population—remain displaced from their homes within the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations’ aid agency for Palestinian refugees. Israel demanded that more than a million people leave their homes in northern Gaza during the first week of its assault saying that the move was for their own safety.

