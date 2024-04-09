Hamas, Israel remain far apart on key aspects of Gaza ceasefire deal
SummaryIsrael and Hamas are considering a new U.S. proposal for a cease-fire but mediators caution that the two sides remain far from a deal.
Israel and Hamas were considering a new U.S. proposal for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza and the freeing of some hostages still held by the militant group, but mediators cautioned that the two sides remained far from a deal.
