Hamas may not have enough living hostages for cease-fire deal
Summer Said , Nancy A. Youssef , Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Apr 2024, 05:37 PM IST
SummaryThe group is in discussions with Israel over releasing 40 women, children, elderly and sick captives.
Fears are rising over the fate of the remaining hostages held in Gaza after Hamas said it was unsure whether it could bring forth 40 Israeli civilian captives as part of a U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal, according to officials familiar with the negotiations.
