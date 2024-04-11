Hamas may not have enough living hostages for cease-fire deal

At times, Hamas argued that providing information on the remaining hostages would mean giving up leverage in the negotiations, the mediators said. Hamas also repeatedly said that it needs a pause in fighting, a few days long, to track and collect the hostages. The group made the same argument before it agreed to the November cease-fire deal. That agreement also eventually collapsed, marking the end of the cease-fire, in part because Hamas failed to produce a list of 10 living civilian women and children held in Gaza.