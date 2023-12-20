Hamas, Palestinian Rivals Conduct Talks About Governing Postwar Gaza
Benoit Faucon , Summer Said , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 20 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST
SummaryThe discussions threaten to widen split between the group’s political leaders in Doha and its militant wing at war with Israel.
DOHA, Qatar—Hamas’s political leaders have been talking with their Palestinian rivals about how to govern Gaza and the West Bank after the war ends, a fraught negotiation that threatens to put them at odds with the militant wing fighting Israel.
