Hamas takes a swipe at Trump’s Gaza plan during hostage release
Anat Peled , Feliz Solomon , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Feb 2025, 05:36 PM IST
SummaryThree men including the last living American-Israeli civilian held in Gaza were freed in a propaganda-tinged event that was calmer than many previous releases.
Hamas released three hostages including the last living American-Israeli civilian held in the Gaza Strip and took a swing at President Trump’s plan for rebuilding the enclave on Saturday, in a propaganda-tinged event that was nevertheless calmer than many previous releases.
