Hamas tunnels under Gaza will be a key battlefield for Israel

In 2014 the IDF launched Operation Protective Edge, an air and ground war targeting the tunnels. It destroyed around 32 of them, stretching for 100km in total, 14 of which penetrated Israeli territory. That was a tiny fraction of the whole network, which was thought to number 1,300 tunnels extending, according to Hamas, 500km in all—more than ten times the length of Gaza itself. A commission of inquiry after the war found that the IDF was unprepared for the danger presented by the tunnels, despite having warned the country’s political leadership that they presented one of the five most serious threats to the state. Israel’s defence minister at the time boasted that it would take just a few days for the IDF to destroy the tunnels it had targeted; it took weeks.