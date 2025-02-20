Hamas turns handover of dead hostages into a spectacle
Feliz Solomon , Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Feb 2025, 04:21 PM IST
SummaryThe coffins, including those Hamas said held Shiri Bibas and her two sons, were displayed on a stage decorated with taunts and slogans.
TEL AVIV—Hamas displayed coffins that it said held the bodies of four Israeli hostages before a crowd of militants before handing them over to Israel on Thursday, in a spectacle that included taunts and anti-Israel slogans.
