Hamas turns handover of dead hostages into a spectacle

Hamas said the body of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 years old at the time of his capture, was also among those returned. It isn’t clear when or how Lifshitz died. He and his wife, Yocheved, both peace activists, were taken from kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border. His wife, who was 85 when taken, was released alive by Hamas in October 2023 after 17 days in captivity along with three other women. Her family says she was released because she was sick and the militants were worried the illness would spread to others in the tunnels.