Hamas Wants Thousands of Palestinians Freed in Hostage Deal

Hamas’s response includes a detailed plan for how the group wants a cease-fire to unfold. During a first phase of 45 days, the plan calls for the release of all Israeli nonmilitary hostages while Israeli forces would redeploy outside of populated areas in Gaza. During this period, Hamas says it wants reconstruction to begin on homes, schools and other facilities destroyed during the war. Hamas is demanding an increase in humanitarian aid during this phase, calling for 500 trucks a day to carry supplies into Gaza.