Hamas’s atrocities and Israel’s retaliation will change both sides for ever
The Economist 13 min read 14 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Summary
- Hamas’s atrocities and Israel’s retaliation will change both sides for ever
THE FIRST hours were chaos. Residents of southern Israel, near the border with Gaza, woke to the sound of incoming rockets and mortars. They rushed to shelters—a grim routine in this part of the country, but a routine nonetheless. Then, a few minutes later, they heard gunfire drawing steadily closer and shouting in Arabic. That was not routine at all.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less