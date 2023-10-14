Hamas’s atrocities and Israel’s retaliation will change both sides for ever

Hamas may now have overreached, however. Some observers believe it did not expect its assault to be so successful and is not sure how to proceed. It may have hoped to frighten Israel into concessions, but has instead steeled it for war. The Israeli army told foreign defence attachés on October 10th that its aim was to “eliminate" the leadership of Hamas. “The military end-goal is to destroy Hamas’s capability, no matter how long it takes," the army said, according to someone who attended. That is easier said than done, though, as America learned during its long war in Afghanistan, or Israel during its 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon.