Hamas’s feud with Palestinian rivals adds to doubts over Gaza’s postwar future
Omar Abdel-Baqui , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Apr 2024, 10:41 AM IST
SummaryA simmering confrontation with the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority is a fresh sign of deep divisions over who will manage the enclave.
RAMALLAH, West Bank—Signs of a civil conflict between Hamas and its Palestinian rivals are beginning to build, raising far-reaching questions about what a postwar government in Gaza might look like—and how long it might last.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less