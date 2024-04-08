Hamas’s feud with Palestinian rivals adds to doubts over Gaza’s postwar future

Adding fuel to what was already an incendiary accusation, Hamas accused Palestinian Authority intelligence agents of plotting to sow chaos and division in Gaza, echoing its longstanding practice of labeling anyone who works with Israel as a traitor. “We call on the leadership of Fatah and the [Palestinian] Authority in Ramallah to return to the national side," Hamas said in a statement. “The Zionist enemy is in front of you. Fight it instead of your destructive war against Gaza and its people."