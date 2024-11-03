Harris bets on big turnout among women to push her over finish line
Catherine Lucey , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Nov 2024, 07:56 AM IST
SummaryThe vice president and surrogates, including Michelle Obama, are making emotional appeals to women about abortion and health.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
PHOENIX—Kamala Harris is making a bet in the final days of a deadlocked election campaign that turning out women voters is her best path to the presidency.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less