Harris puts abortion, a weakness for Trump, at center of campaign
Catherine Lucey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Jul 2024, 12:35 PM IST
SummaryIn contrast with President Biden, who was reluctant to say the word abortion, Harris has campaigned aggressively on it.
WASHINGTON—Kamala Harris is making abortion rights central to her candidacy for president as Republicans struggle to articulate a winning message on the issue.
