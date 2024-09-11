Harris used debate to define herself—and Trump
Molly Ball , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Sep 2024, 12:36 PM IST
SummaryThe principal task for both candidates going into their first-ever meeting was to define the race’s newer entrant, But to a remarkable degree, it was Trump on the defensive.
PHILADELPHIA—An optimistic woman with practical plans, focused on the future. A woman with no plans, a Marxist driving the country into decline.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less