Harris used debate to define herself—and Trump

In a race that polls show to be neck and neck, with less than two months to go before Election Day and some states already sending out ballots, the debate came with high stakes. The American electorate already knows Trump abundantly well after a polarizing near decade on the political stage. So it was Harris who political strategists viewed as having more to prove to a nation still unsure what her potential presidency would look like—or whether she is ready to step to the top job at all.