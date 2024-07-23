Harris’s support for Gaza cease-fire hints at foreign-policy shift
Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Jul 2024, 01:43 PM IST
SummaryBiden’s vice president has been outspoken on civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis.
WASHINGTON—As the administration’s most ardent senior-level advocate of securing a cease-fire in Gaza, Vice President Kamala Harris’s elevation to the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer now puts her in a stronger position to advocate for a shift in U.S. policy toward Israel and to carry out those changes should she win in November.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less