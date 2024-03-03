Harsh Vardhan quits politics day after BJP drops him off first candidate list ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Dr Harsh Vardhan fought from Chandni Chowk in 2014 and 2019, won both times, however, was not named for the third time from the same seat in the first BJP candidate list.
Sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dr Harsh Vardhan has announced his decision to quit politics on Sunday. Harsh Vardhan's decision came a day after the BJP released its first list of Lok Sabha elections 2024 candidates, which did not include his name from the Chandni Chowk constituency.
The ruling party – BJP – has fielded as many as 195 candidates on the key constituencies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
The BJP's first list also included the names of 34 Central ministers and two former chief ministers. While, replaced as many as 33 sitting MPs with new faces – including that Parvesh Verma, Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri.
With agency inputs.
