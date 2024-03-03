Sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dr Harsh Vardhan has announced his decision to quit politics on Sunday. Harsh Vardhan's decision came a day after the BJP released its first list of Lok Sabha elections 2024 candidates, which did not include his name from the Chandni Chowk constituency.

Harsh Vardhan fought from Chandni Chowk in 2014 and 2019, won both times, however, was not named for the third time from the same seat. In 2019, Dr Harsh Vardhan secured 5,19,055 votes, defeating Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal, who got 2,90,910 votes.

While in 2014, Dr Vardhan secured 4,37,938 votes, compared to Aam Aadmi Party's Astutosh, who received 3,01,618 votes.

Citing the reasons for bidding farewell to the political arena, Harsh Vardhan said he looked forward to returning to his roots as an ENT specialist and would begin his practice at Krishna Nagar.

"I move on, I really can’t wait. I have promises to keep .. and miles to go before I sleep !! I have a dream .. and I know your blessings shall always remain with me. My ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar too awaits my return," he tweeted.

He stated that he entered politics with a desire to combat poverty, disease, and ignorance, aligning with the ethos of the Antodaya philosophy championed by Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

"Service to mankind was my motto when I joined MBBS in GSVM Medical College, Kanpur fifty years back with a desire to help the poor and needy," he wrote in the post.