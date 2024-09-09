Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: AAP chief issues deadline for Congress, says ’We’ll release our list if…’

  • AAP)'s state chief Sushil Gupta said they have not received any final word from the party leadership on an alliance with the Congress party.

Livemint
Updated9 Sep 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.(PTI)

With just weeks remaining for the polling for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, INDIA bloc ally Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s state chief Sushil Gupta said that the state unit is all set to contest all 90 seats if no decision on the alliance is reached by evening.

Gupta even mentioned that they have not received any final word from the party leadership on an alliance with the Congress party.

Also Read | ’Quit Congress or face…’: Bajrang Punia receives threatening message

Stressing to contest all the seats in Haryana, Gupta said, as quoted by ANI, “As AAP Haryana chief, I'm preparing for the 90 assembly seats. We haven't received news about the alliance from high command. If we don't receive news today, we'll release our list for all 90 seats by evening.”

Apart from this, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also echoed similar views, adding that much less time is remaining for the polls, and they need to prepare the cadres too. He also added that the candidates' list will be released as soon as they get permission from the party leadership.

Also Read | Haryana Assembly polls: AAP, Congress finalise seat-sharing talks, say reports

"Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta have made it clear that we are fully prepared and we have completed the entire process of announcing our seats or contesting elections. As soon as they get permission from the party organization and the national president Arvind Kejriwal, we will contest elections. AAP is a national political party, we have a strong organization in Haryana...The last date for nomination is 12th September. We do not have enough time," ANI quoted Sanjay Singh as saying.

However, Congress believes there is still time to make any announcement, and the parties should wait.

Also Read | ’Misfit, selfish’: Somnath Bharti apposes AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana

Reports state AAP has sought around 20 seats, while Congress is willing to give AAP single digits seats to contest. Meanwhile, Congress declared a total of 41 candidates for polls to the 90-member Assembly. The polling in Haryana will take place on 5 October and the results will be declared on 8 October 2024.

With agency inputs.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: AAP chief issues deadline for Congress, says 'We'll release our list if…'

