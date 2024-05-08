Haryana crisis: Can Congress overthrow BJP govt as 3 independents switch sides?
The halfway mark is 45, and the NDA currently has 43 MLAs. The government needs the support of two more members to continue holding the reins of the government. With BJP government in minority, can Congress convince other stake holders to support it?
Haryana is in a crisis with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led NDA government reduced to a minority after three independent MLAs withdrew their support on Tuesday. Following the announcement, the Congress demanded that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini resign immediately.