Haryana Election Results: The Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 were declared on October 8, and the BJP retained power in the state by a simple majority for a historic third consecutive term despite close voting numbers against the Congress. Initially, it seemed the Congress would secure a victory, but as the vote counting progressed, the tables turned and BJP ended up winning 48 seats; securing its historic third term. Congress won 37 seats in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The INDIA alliance has responded to the election results and said that the Congress party should reflect on the reasons behind its defeat.

On the results of Haryana and J&K assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The INDIA alliance fought very well in the J&K assembly elections and they are all set to form the government. In Haryana, Congress had to suffer defeat. Even after anti-incumbency, the BJP formed the government in Haryana. I congratulate them. Congress should introspect on the reasons for its defeat..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She further added, "We have seen many times that whenever there is a direct fight between BJP and Congress, Congress loses..."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "INDIA alliance could not win in Haryana because the Congress felt they would win on their own and they did not need any other partner in power. Congress leader Hooda Ji felt we would win. If they (Congress) had shared seats with the Samajwadi Party, AAP or other smaller parties, the results would have been different. The way the BJP fought the elections is very good. BJP won a lost battle..."

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates AAP leader Raghav Chaddha in a poetic version criticised the Congress party and wrote, “If you had cared about my wishes, it would have been a different matter, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you had taken care of our desires, it would have been a different evening,

Today he too must be regretting leaving me, If we had walked together it would have been something else"

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said that the party will have to introspect deep to find reasons for its defeat. While speaking to reporters, he said, “The Congress will have to go deep into it and find the reasons for its defeat. My job is to run the NC and help the alliance here, which I will." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala too spoke and said that he is not able to digest the loss because they were 100 percent expecting the victory in the state. While speaking to ANI, he said, “…Early trends were unusual, nearly 60+ seats were for the Congress but within a short span, the results were overturned...We thought that he (BS Hooda) didn't get a greater opportunity the last time to give seats to his core members, so we gave importance to him this time."

Election Results 2024 Live "So, the perception is that the internal Congress system sometimes doesn't have the same line of thinking - this has affected Haryana...AAP and some Independent candidates contested, so the anti-incumbency votes were divided between parties," he added.