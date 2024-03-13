Active Stocks
Haryana floor test: New CM Nayab Singh Saini wins trust vote in state Assembly

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

The new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government won the floor test in the state assembly. The state Assembly witnessed open voting for the floor test, following which declared the Nayab Singh Saini-led new government as winner

The new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led new government has won the floor test in the state assembly
The new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led new government has won the floor test in the state assembly

The new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led new government has won the floor test in the state assembly today i.e. on 13 March. CM Saini won through a voice vote. 

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House.

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

While addressing the Assembly session, CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "I come from a humble family background, no one is in politics in my family. I am just a party worker of the BJP and today I have been given such a big opportunity. I must say that this can be only possible in a party like the BJP..."

A day after taking oath of office, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini moved a motion to seek a vote of confidence in the assembly today. The Speaker fixed two hours for discussing the motion.

Before the chief minister moved the motion, Congress MLAs sought to know from Speaker Gian Chand Gupta about the urgency of convening the Assembly session. "There was no emergency," senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said and claimed that proper time was not given to the MLAs. Party MLA B B Batra also asked, "What was the urgency of convening the session?"

Ahead of the floor test, state minister JP Dalal expressed confidence that he will win the trust vote as he is a worker from the grassroots level. "JJP wants to fight alone in Lok Sabha elections. Ours is a majority government even without support from JJP," he said as quoted by ANI.

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one. The BJP appears to be comfortably placed in Haryana even without the JJP's support.

Published: 13 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST
