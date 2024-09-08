Hello User
Livemint

With the Haryana Assembly elections approaching, Congress has revealed its second list of nine candidates, including notable names like Mohit Grover from Gurugram. As the party navigates seat-sharing talks with AAP, the political landscape in Haryana is heating up ahead of the crucial vote.

Congress party on September 8 released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. The 90 seats of Haryana are voting in single phase on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8.

The nine candidates Mohit Grover from Gurugram, Ashok Arora from Thanesar, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, Brijenda Sing from Tohana, Manju Choudhary from Nangal Chaudhary seat, among others.

On September 6, the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections2024, hours after Olympian wrestlerVinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics medalist Bajrang Punia were inducted into the party fold by veteran leader KC Venugopal.

Phogat hits campaign trail

Earlier in the day, Phogathit the campaign trail ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections on Sunday. The wrestler — freshly returned from a major setback at the Paris Olympics — joined the party on Friday and soon became its candidate for the Julana seat.

“I've forgotten the pain that I had to go through because of the love and respect that I've received from you. Therefore, I will remain thankful if I'm able to reduce your sufferings. The land of Jind has been historic, and people here are very brave," she said.

On Saturday, the wrestler-turned-politician had met with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and said that her new journey is not just politics but a fight for service and justice on a new platform.

Congress-AAP alliance

Congress is engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) for the upcoming polls in the state, however, some of its leaders have expressed reservations over a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The two parties have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, with the Arvind Kejriwal's party set to contest five seats, PTI reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The report said the alliance might be finalised by September 9, as AAP's Raghav Chadhaand Deepak Babaria of Congress have been engaged in positive talks, and both the parties are hopeful for a successful outcome.

