Haryana news: Dushyant Chautala says Congress does not want to topple BJP govt ‘due to ED, CBI cases’
Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala seeks floor test in Haryana after BJP government loses majority claim. Chautala expresses support for Congress to topple government, while claiming that Hooda refusing to take initiative due to 'ED and CBI cases'
Haryana News: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala has written to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya seeking a floor test. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Nayab Singh Saini lost the majority claim in the state Assembly after three independent MLAs withdrew support.