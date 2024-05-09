Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala seeks floor test in Haryana after BJP government loses majority claim. Chautala expresses support for Congress to topple government, while claiming that Hooda refusing to take initiative due to 'ED and CBI cases'

Haryana News: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala has written to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya seeking a floor test. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Nayab Singh Saini lost the majority claim in the state Assembly after three independent MLAs withdrew support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nayab Singh Saini was inducted as the Chief Minister of Haryana after BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post and as an MLA in March this year.

Former allies JJP and BJP fell out after they could not successfully conclude a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dushyant Chautala, a key player in the political dynamics, expressed in an interview with Indian Express that he and the party would support Congress and the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda if they moved to topple the government.

In the interview, Chautala noted that Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly and Congress, the largest opposition party, should take the initiative to topple the government. Chautala had mentioned that he would write to the Governor of Haryana seeking a floor test.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala told Indian Express that Bhupinder Singh Hooda is not moving to topple the Nayab Singh Saini government “because of the ED and CBI cases he is facing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dushyant Chautala informed that the JJP would support Congress from ‘outside’ if the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, initiates steps to topple the government.

“I can assure that if there is a floor test now, each of the JJP MLA shall vote according to the party whip and ensure the government's fall", Chautala said.

Chautala informed that the former no-confidence motion moved against the Haryana government on March 13 became null when Manohar Lal Khattar resigned. The JJP leader called Nayab Singh Saini a ‘weak chief minister’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chautala cited Saini's mention of an action plan of 94 days, speculating that the latter intended to lead the state government only until the next Assembly elections were held. Dushyantt Chautala mentioned that they had ‘smoothly’ run the government when ML Khattar was the Chief Minister for 4.5 years and refused to support Nayab Singh Saini.

JJP has 10 MLAs in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

The tenure of the current Haryana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 3, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri), and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support for the ruling BJP in the Haryana Government and announced that they would back the Congress.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!