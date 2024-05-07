Haryana news: BJP govt loses majority as 3 independent MLAs withdraw support amid Lok Sabha elections
The BJP government in Haryana faces crisis as three independent MLAs withdraw support, reducing its strength in the Assembly. Speculation surrounds Haryana's political future as the Congress gains momentum with independent MLAs' backing.
Haryana political crisis: At least three independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government in Haryana, dealing a blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. With the withdrawal of support by three independent MLAs, the BJP government in Haryana lost its majority.