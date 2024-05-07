The BJP government in Haryana faces crisis as three independent MLAs withdraw support, reducing its strength in the Assembly. Speculation surrounds Haryana's political future as the Congress gains momentum with independent MLAs' backing.

Haryana political crisis: At least three independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew support to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government in Haryana, dealing a blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. With the withdrawal of support by three independent MLAs, the BJP government in Haryana lost its majority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, the three MLAs – Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder – said they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

Independent MLA Dharam Pal Gondher said, “...At the time when they needed our support to form the government we were called again & again...We had decided that till the time Manohar Lal Khattar was in power, we would support. We are sad that he is no longer in power...In the interest of the farmers, we withdraw the support to the government..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another independent MLA, Randhir Golan, who withdrew support to the Haryana government, said, “For the last 4.5 years, we extended support to the BJP. Today, unemployment and inflation are at their highest. Looking at this, we have withdrawn our support (to the government.)"

On being asked about reports of three independent MLAs wanting to withdraw support to the Haryana government and extend it to the Congress, Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini said, “I have received this information. Maybe the Congress is engaged in fulfilling some people's wishes now. The Congress has nothing to do with the wishes of the public."

Haryana Cabinet In Haryana's 90-member House, the Nayab Saini-led BJP government has a strength of 40 MLAs. It also had the support of six out of the seven independents and the lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party, Gopal Kanda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This means that in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, the BJP had the support of seven Independent MLAs, taking its figure to 48 - two over the majority mark in the 90-member cabinet.

However, the withdrawal of support by three MLAs reduces the BJP and its alliances' strength in the Assembly to 45, one short of the majority mark.

On March 12, in a surprising turn of events, Nayab Singh Saini was hastily sworn in as the Haryana Chief Minister after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned along with his cabinet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the BJP and Dushyant Singh Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) fell out over seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Further, the Congress has 32 MLAs in the state assembly.

Speculation is rife about the future of Haryana's political landscape, with the possibility of Legislative Assembly elections being held in 2024 to elect the 90 members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How Congress reacted On Tuesday, the Congress said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana lost the majority as three independent MLAs announced the withdrawal of their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government.

Talking to ANI, Congress MP Deependra Singh Hooda said that the situation in Haryana is against the BJP, and a change is definite in the state.

How ex-Haryana CM ML Khattar reacted BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the decision to replace him with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister of Haryana was not a sudden one, and he had suggested it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!