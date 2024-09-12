Haryana News: No politics, but Congress’ token of gratitude in fielding Vinesh Phogat, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics, is Congress party's candidate from Julana seat in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections eliciting criticism from BJP leaders.

Updated12 Sep 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Haryana News: No politics, but Congress' token of gratitude in poll ticket to Vinesh Phogat, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Haryana News: No politics, but Congress’ token of gratitude in poll ticket to Vinesh Phogat, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda(PTI)

Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that fielding Vinesh Phogat in the upcoming Assembly election is Congress party’s token of gratitude for the Olympian wrestler’s services to the country.

Phogat is Congress party’s candidate from Julana seat for the October 5 polls. “Vinesh has been unfairly treated. I had told the BJP to nominate her to the Rajya Sabha as a brave face of our country. They did not do that. She needed consolation, a sort of morale booster,” Hooda said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

“We have made her our candidate in appreciation, as a token of gratitude for her services to the country and the sport despite the odds, the public humiliation she faced,” the Congress leader said.

Vinesh Phogat’s candidature has elicited criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with many leaders calling her a Congress leader, and not the country’s daughter who was ‘wrongly denied’ an Olympic medal.In fact, Vinesh’s cousin and BJP leader, Babita Phogat accused Hooda of causing rift in the Phogat family by fielding her.

All 90 seats of Haryana will vote in a single phase on October 5. The counting of votes will be held on October 8. Phogat filed her election nomination papers on Wednesday. 

Vinesh and Bajrang Punia, another wrestler, joined the Congress party on September 6. While Vinesh got a ticket, Punia was given a position in Kisan Congress.

'No Political Interest'

Hooda said there is no political vested interest in fielding Vinesh. “She would’ve won gold. She is already 30 years old. In celebrating her, we’re celebrating a doughty daughter of India,” he said.

Vinesh reached the final of the women's 50kg event at theParis Olympicslast monthbut was disqualified before the final after breaching the 50kg weight limit. A day after her disqualification, she announced her decision to retire from wrestling. She also made a plea to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award her a joint silver medal.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Haryana News: No politics, but Congress' token of gratitude in fielding Vinesh Phogat, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

