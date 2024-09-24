Haryana Polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Dunki’ jibe at BJP ahead of assembly elections – ‘Snatched jobs from youth…’

Haryana News: In a video message, Rahul Gandhi condemned the BJP-led Haryana government for causing widespread unemployment, affecting countless families. He made these remarks after engaging with Haryana's youth during his recent visit to the US.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated24 Sep 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Haryana Polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Dunki’ jibe at BJP ahead of assembly elections – 'Snatched jobs from youth…'
Haryana Polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Dunki’ jibe at BJP ahead of assembly elections – ’Snatched jobs from youth…’(PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in poll-bound Haryana by claiming that ‘lakhs of families’ were paying the price of the 'disease of unemployment' by being away from their loved ones. In a video shared on his X and WhatsApp channel, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that during he had met the youth from Haryana during his recent US trip.

“In 10 years, BJP has done grave injustice to the youth of the entire country including Haryana by snatching employment opportunities from them.” Gandhi said in the post shared along with a video of him meeting youths in Haryana and interacting with others in US.

Also Read | Unpacking Congress’s Kumari Selja conundrum in Haryana assembly polls

“Why did Haryana's youth become Dunki?” Gandhi asked referring to ‘Dunki’ – a 2023 Shah Rukh Khan movie based on the illegal immigration technique called 'donkey flight.'

The youth I met in the US shared their struggles, which echo the reality in Haryana.

Haryana is voting in single phase on October 5. The results will be declared on October 8. BJP has been power in the state since 2014.

“During my visit to America, I met the youth from Haryana who are spending their time in a foreign country, away from their families and home. When I their families on returning to India, their eyes were filled with pain. Lack of opportunities has taken away the children from their fathers and the elderly from the support of their old age,” Gandhi said.

Also Read | Haryana news: BJP suffers ‘bankruptcy’ of leadership, says Cong MP Surjewala

Earlier this month, Gandhi, during his three-day visit to the United States, engaged with the Indian diaspora, students, and US lawmakers.

Migratory Birds

"Broken trust and a defeated mind compelled the youth to undertake a 'journey of torture'. If these migratory birds, separated from their homes, get a chance to earn their livelihood in their own country, among their loved ones, then they will never leave their homeland," Gandhi said

Congress has used 'high' unemployment rate in the BJP-ruled Haryana reflected even in Union government surveys as a major election tool.  “Our resolve is that as soon as the Congress government is formed, we will create such a system in Haryana in which the youth will not have to go away from their loved ones to fulfill their dreams,” Gandhi said in the post.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Unemployment remains a significant issue in Haryana, impacting families deeply.
  • Political leaders are using personal experiences to highlight regional challenges.
  • The upcoming assembly polls are intensifying political rhetoric and accountability.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsHaryana Polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Dunki’ jibe at BJP ahead of assembly elections – ‘Snatched jobs from youth…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    221.60
    11:36 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    1.25 (0.57%)

    Tata Steel

    158.95
    11:36 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    5 (3.25%)

    Tata Power

    468.65
    11:36 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    14.3 (3.15%)

    Vedanta

    466.00
    11:36 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    12.95 (2.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India

    382.00
    11:21 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    29.6 (8.4%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat

    1,052.70
    11:21 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    64.1 (6.48%)

    National Aluminium Company

    188.50
    11:22 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    8.2 (4.55%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,345.10
    11:21 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    51 (3.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.