Haryana News: In a video message, Rahul Gandhi condemned the BJP-led Haryana government for causing widespread unemployment, affecting countless families. He made these remarks after engaging with Haryana's youth during his recent visit to the US.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in poll-bound Haryana by claiming that ‘lakhs of families’ were paying the price of the 'disease of unemployment' by being away from their loved ones. In a video shared on his X and WhatsApp channel, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that during he had met the youth from Haryana during his recent US trip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In 10 years, BJP has done grave injustice to the youth of the entire country including Haryana by snatching employment opportunities from them." Gandhi said in the post shared along with a video of him meeting youths in Haryana and interacting with others in US.

“Why did Haryana's youth become Dunki?" Gandhi asked referring to ‘Dunki’ – a 2023 Shah Rukh Khan movie based on the illegal immigration technique called 'donkey flight.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana is voting in single phase on October 5. The results will be declared on October 8. BJP has been power in the state since 2014.

“During my visit to America, I met the youth from Haryana who are spending their time in a foreign country, away from their families and home. When I their families on returning to India, their eyes were filled with pain. Lack of opportunities has taken away the children from their fathers and the elderly from the support of their old age," Gandhi said.

Earlier this month, Gandhi, during his three-day visit to the United States, engaged with the Indian diaspora, students, and US lawmakers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Migratory Birds "Broken trust and a defeated mind compelled the youth to undertake a 'journey of torture'. If these migratory birds, separated from their homes, get a chance to earn their livelihood in their own country, among their loved ones, then they will never leave their homeland," Gandhi said

Congress has used 'high' unemployment rate in the BJP-ruled Haryana reflected even in Union government surveys as a major election tool. “Our resolve is that as soon as the Congress government is formed, we will create such a system in Haryana in which the youth will not have to go away from their loved ones to fulfill their dreams," Gandhi said in the post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}