Haryana News: NET WORTH of India’s ‘richest’ woman, Savitri Jindal? Know details of shares, mutual funds and jewellery

Savitri Jindal has declared movable assets worth ₹190 crore in her affidavit that she filed for upcoming Haryana assembly polls. Her immovable assets, according to the election affidavit, are ₹80 crores.

Overall, Savitri's net worth is ₹270 crore as declared in her affidavit filed on Thursday.

Mother of BJP's Kurukshetra Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal, Savitri has filed nomination from the Hisar seat as an Independent candidate. She had expected a ticket from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Haryana News: In 2014 assembly elections, Savitri had declared her net worth amounting to ₹ 108.17 crore.

75-year-old Savitri is wife of noted industrialist late OP Jindal. She is the is the chairperson of the steel and power conglomerate, OP Jindal Group. In August 2024, Forbes India has listed Savitri as the richest woman in the country having a net worth of $39.5 Billion. She is followed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala with a net worth of $8.7 Billion.

In 2014 assembly elections, Savitri had declared her net worth amounting to ₹108.17 crore. In 2009, she had declared total assets worth about ₹44 crore.

With assets worth ₹1,230 crore, Savitri's son, Naveen Jindal was the richest BJP candidate in Haryana in the 2024 general elections.

Savitri Jindal was elected as an MLA from the Hisar seat twice. She became represented Hisar in the Haryana Assemblyfor the first time in 2005 as a Congress MLA. She was reelected from the seat in 2009 and was made a minister in the Singh Hooda government in 2013.

She quit the Congress in March this year when her son Naveen Jindal also left the party and later joined the BJP. Naveen won the Kurukshetra seat on a BJP ticket in 2024 general elections.

Details of wealth -No vehicle

-Cash amounting to ₹48,000, while showing details of saving bank accounts, fixed deposits, equity shares and mutual funds.

Mutual Funds:

- ₹55 lakh in Axis All Seasons Debt Fund of Funds.

- ₹164 lakh in Bharat Bond FOF,

- ₹251.4 lakh in ICICI Prudential Medium Term Bond Fund-Growth.

- ₹310 lakh in ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund-Regular Growth

- ₹239 Lakh in HDFC Hybrid Fund-Regular Growth.

- ₹402 Lakh in SBI Equity Hybrid Fund, ₹140 Lakh in SDP BlackRock Focus 25 Fund

Also Read | Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur feature in BJP star campaigners list for Haryana

Shares:

- ₹9,481 lakhs in Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

- ₹625 Lakh in JSW Steel Ltd. ₹1,814 lakh in Jindal Stainless Limited,

- ₹449 lakh in Jindal Saw Limited and ₹124 Lakh in JSW Holdings Ltd.