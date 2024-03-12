An hour after Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana Chief Minister, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar on 12 March said that senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Vij was very unhappy after being dropped from new cabinet. He added that newly appointed CM Nayab Saini will speak with him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters, Khattar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Anil Vij is our senior leader...It is in his nature that he gets upset quickly but becomes okay soon. There have been such instances before. He is upset but we are talking to him...Our new chief minister will also talk to him."

Vij, a noted leader from the Haryana BJP, did not find a place in the new cabinet led by Nayab Singh Saini.

On Tuesday, in Saini's cabinet, five other ministers, who were part of Khattar's cabinet, took oath with the new CM. However, Vij was dropped from the list.

In the newly appointed Haryana cabinet, MLAs who took oath include Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal. One Independent MLA Ranjit Singh was also administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Interestingly all five, who were administered oath today, were ministers in the outgoing Haryana Cabinet.

As per details, Vij – who was Home Minister during Khattar's cabinet – was dropped from the new list of ministers.

Not only Vij, others who were not included in the list are Anil Vij, Kamal Gupta, Om Prakash Yadav, Kamlesh Dhanda, and Sandeep Singh.

The new chief minister took oath in Haryana after former CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his post, as seat-sharing talks between allies JJP and BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections failed to progress.

With agency inputs.

