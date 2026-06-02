Has Annamalai quit BJP? Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief meets Nitin Nabin in Delhi as resignation buzz grows

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai met the party's national chief Nitin Nabin and National General Secretary BL Santosh in Delhi on Tuesday.

Has Annamalai quit BJP? Annamalai's meeting Nabin and Santosh was held on the heels of growing speculation about Annamalai's political future. Several on social media claimed on Tuesday that he “officially” quit the BJP and is now planning to launch a new political party soon.

Moreover, posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" were put up along key roads and streets in the city ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4, ANI reported.

Sources told NDTV that Annamalai is set to launch a "new movement" in the state shortly after his birthday on 4 June.

However, The Hindu cited two senior BJP leaders as saying they were unaware of any move by Annamalai to leave the party.

"We have seen many ups and downs," one of them was quoted as saying, while dismissing the growing speculation.

Another leader reportedly maintained that Annamalai was unlikely to quit the BJP.

The Hindu journalist also claimed a section within the BJP views Annamalai's “silence as a pressure tactic aimed at reclaiming the State president's post, though many party leaders remain sceptical that he is preparing to walk away.”

The report added that Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran is also expected to visit Delhi today.

Annamalai breaks silence On Monday, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, Annamalai said, “Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days.” Annamalai left for Delhi on Monday.

Annamalai resigned as the Tamil Nadu BJP chief in April 2025. He also stepped down from his responsibility as an election in-charge of six Assembly constituencies ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

The BJP leader neither contested the 2026 Assembly election nor played a prominent role in the BJP campaign.

The high political shift comes after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations.

Following the Victory, Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state.

Also Read | Annamalai to step down as Tamil Nadu BJP chief?

Along with Vijay, who secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member state Assembly, Governor Arlekar also administered the oath of office to the new Cabinet of Vijay that includes ministers 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, CTR Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and KT Prabhu.

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice.

"Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers.