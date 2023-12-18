West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee found herself in the middle of controversy when she shared a poster on microblogging platform X. The poster celebrating Minorities Rights Day features children who have donned religion specific attire. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had shared a poster on ‘X’, which had written in Bangla ‘Shokol ke Janai Shonkhalogu Odhikaar Dibosh er Shubhechcha o Obhinondon (Wishing everyone on Minority Rights Day). The poster featured 6 children and the West Bengal Chief minister herself. The children in the image have donned specific religious attire. One child sported the Sikh dastār, another donned the Islamic Taqiyah or skull cap, one small girl was seen wearing a white Hijab, two small kids were seen wearing the Kāṣāya (worn by Buddhist monks), and another girl was seen in a white dress. However, Mamata Banerjee's post faced the bitter end of Netizen's anger, who slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister for not featuring ‘Hindu’ children in the poster. “Hindu mukt Bengal- Courtesy of baggdidi ☠️" wrote one netizen. “Was wondering why Hindu child is missing in this pic but then realised its Didi’s Bengal," wrote another. “No place for Hindus.. why so much hatred for Hindus if we may know. Even today largest community in WB is Hindus begum", wrote another on Mamata Banerjee's poster on Minority Rights. “Hindu baccha he gayab kar diya, kya jaise iss image mein Hindu baccha gayab hai, waise West Bengal se bhi Hindu baccha gayab karne ka irada hai inka. Mein believe nahi kar sakti ke West Bengal ke Hindus inlog ko vote karte hai. Shame of you Bengali Hindus, who have become slaves of these Leftist, Communist ideology." wrote another netizen.

Notably, according to the last census Hindu form 79.8 per cent of the total population, Muslim constitute 14.2 per cent of the total Indian population, followed by Christian at 2.3 per cent, Sikhs at 1.7% per cent, Buddhist at 0.7 per cent, Jains at 0.4 per cent, Other Religions & Persuasions at 0.7 per cent, and Religion Not Stated 0.29 crores at 0.2 per cent.

The National Commission for Minorities on December 16 this year invited various intellectuals from the six minority communities namely - Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jain and Zoroastrians. The Minister of State for Ministry of Minority Affairs, John Barla, presided event saw members of various minority community talk of difficulties they face in India, and their expectations from the ministry, informed a press release by the India Government.

The United Nations on 18 December 1992 adopted and broadcast the Statement on the individual's Rights belonging to Religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities. Minority Rights Day upholds the right to freedom and equal opportunities for the minorities in India and creates awareness about their rights.

