‘Have to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ if you want to…’: Union Minister Kailash Choudhary
The Union Minister went on to add that only those who chant ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ have a place in the country.
Union Minister Kailash Choudhary has stoked controversy with his remarks at a farmers’ convention organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hyderabad. At the convention, Kailash Choudhary asserted that a government with nationalist thinking should come to power in the state and to “hell with those" not chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.