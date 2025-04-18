‘He didn’t show interest’: Rinku Majumdar reveals how she met BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and who proposed as they tie the knot

Dilip Ghosh, former chief of the BJP in West Bengal, is set to tie the knot with party colleague, Rinku Majumdar on Friday evening. The wedding is reportedly going to be quite simple, with a ‘vedic’ ceremony along with a registration.

Dilip Ghosh, 60, has known Rinku Majumdar since 2021. His marriage, set to be done in an intimate ceremony at his New Town residence in Kolkata, has become the talk of the town since it came into limelight.

Ghosh, who was unmarried till now, and had no children, has been a member of the RSS since his youth. Known for his quirky comments, he has served it in various roles across the country before getting active in the BJP in 2015.

As the state president, he is credited with establishing the BJP as the main opposition party in West Bengal, replacing the CPI(M).

But now the party leader is finally ready to settle down. According to a report by News18, Dilip Ghosh never initiated the marriage talk with Rinku Majumdar and in fact took some time when she proposed to him.

How did Rinku Majumdar meet Dilip Ghosh? Rinku Majumdar revealed that she never talked to Dilip Ghosh when he was an MP-MLA despite being associated with the BJP Mahila Morcha since 2013.

“We first spoke just before the 2021 elections at Eco Park—very casually. During this Lok Sabha election, we spoke a bit more. Very ordinary interactions, nothing beyond that,” she said, as per a report by News18.

Rinku Majumdar proposed to ‘eligible bachelor’ Dilip Ghosh Rinku Majumder revealed that she was thinking about her future around September last year, and settling with the right kind of person after fulfilling her duties and responsibilities. She wanted to think about herself and have a suitable person.

“Around mid-September, when I was thinking about settling down, I proposed to him,” News18 quoted her as saying.

Dilip Ghosh matched with all the requirements she had, Rinku Majumder said reportedly.

“My conditions were: it has to be someone within New Town, and he must accept my political career. While thinking through all this, he came to mind,” she said.

Calling Ghosh the ‘most eligible bachelor’, Majumdar said she liked the qualities he has.

“He is the most eligible bachelor in my constituency. He’s not like the usual political figures. He’s a very good person—very honest, strong. I really liked these qualities and thought, why not propose to him,” she was quoted as saying.

“When I started matching my standards, I saw that he’s also in politics like me, a bachelor, a resident of New Town, and he would have to let me continue in politics,” she added.

“It was during an IPL match earlier this month, which Dilip Ghosh and his would-be wife attended, that they decided to get married,” a BJP leader close to them said.

Took three months to say yes Rinku Majumder revealed that Dilip Ghosh did not agree to her proposal right away.

“No… no… no. He took some time. I had asked him. Initially, he didn’t show interest. Then he took three months, spoke to his mother. After that, he informed me,” she was quoted as saying by News18.

Majumder further shared that Dilip Ghosh prepared himself mentally during their courtship.

“In our conversations, he tried to understand and know me better. Then he felt that I was suitable for him. After that, he made his own decision and discussed it with his mother before letting me know,” the BJP Mahila Morcha member said.

Fulfilling mother's wish Talking to a news channel, Dilip Ghosh said he was fulfilling his mother's wish.

“My mother wanted me to get married, so to honour her wish, I am tying the knot. I will continue to be in active politics as I was before. My personal life will have no impact on my political work,” he said.