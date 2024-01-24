He Hunted Corrupt Chinese Officials. Now He’s Set to Be Foreign Minister.

When Xi Jinping was looking for someone to succeed the abruptly removed Qin Gang as foreign minister last summer, people familiar with the matter say, one name made it to the top of the Chinese leader’s list.

Liu Jianchao was an unusual candidate in many ways. A translator-turned-diplomat, he heads a Communist Party agency traditionally tasked with building ties with other Communist states such as North Korea and Vietnam. His U.S. experience has been relatively limited compared with that of many previous foreign ministers. His stints at the party’s anticorruption watchdog also make him a rarity in the country’s foreign-policy establishment.

But Liu came highly recommended to the leader by senior foreign-affairs officials precisely for his party experience and demonstrated political loyalty—traits especially valued by Xi at a time of heightened party control and emphasis on security, according to the people familiar with the matter.

The top leader decided to give Liu a trial run first, the people said, with the focus on beefing up his experience in dealing with the U.S.—China’s biggest geopolitical rival. As a stopgap measure, Xi reassigned former Foreign Minister Wang Yi to his old post in July.

Now, having taken on a more active diplomatic role in the past six months, including handling a U.S. congressional delegation’s visit to Beijing in the fall, Liu is on track to be named China’s next foreign minister, the people said, likely during the nation’s legislative sessions in March, though they cautioned that no final decision on the timing of the appointment has been made.

China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t respond to questions.

To prepare for his appointment, the people said, Beijing sent Liu to New York, Washington and San Francisco earlier this month to bolster his profile in the U.S.’s foreign-policy and business communities.

During the weeklong trip, Liu interacted with American think tanks such as the Asia Society, investors such as Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman and Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, and Biden administration officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The Chinese were basically telling us that he’s going to be the next foreign minister," a U.S. official said. “They were saying, ‘He’s going on to bigger things.’"

Throughout his U.S. visit, Liu continued Xi’s effort to tamp down tensions with the U.S. while steadfastly defending China’s policies, from its sovereignty claims over Taiwan and its national-security agenda to its trillion-dollar Belt and Road infrastructure program.

His expected appointment comes at a delicate time in U.S.-China relations, after Xi and President Biden in California in November set off a fragile detente in ties. Beijing’s foreign-policy objective this year is to keep its relations with Washington on an even keel, especially as economic challenges pile up at home.

The Biden administration, dealing with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, also wants to avoid serious friction with China, especially as Biden enters a tough re-election campaign. China is likely to be a contentious issue, as it has been in previous presidential races, and both the administration and the Chinese leadership are seeking to bolster U.S.-China relations to withstand any battering by American electoral politics.

“The indications are that Xi Jinping wants to stabilize relations before the U.S. election season and for domestic reasons," said Daniel Russel, a former career State Department official now with the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Russel ticked off a list of positive signs in relations: recently revived communications between the U.S. and Chinese militaries, cooperation on countering fentanyl trafficking and high-level visits. Liu’s trip is part of that, said Russel, who met with the Chinese diplomat.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the previous Chinese foreign minister, Qin, was ousted last year after an internal party investigation found him to have engaged in an extramarital affair while serving as Beijing’s top envoy to Washington—a finding that raised national-security concerns for the leadership. The downfall of Qin, who was in his post for just seven months, cast doubt inside and outside China over Xi’s personnel choices and added a particular sensitivity to the selection of his successor.

During his U.S. trip, Liu stuck to the message Xi conveyed to President Biden in California: China isn’t intending to challenge the U.S. or change the existing international order—claims that are increasingly viewed with skepticism, if not outright dismissed, in Washington.

Speaking in fluent English, Liu engagingly delivered his message, according to people who interacted with him. Chinese officials in similar discussions in the past were mostly interested in repeating Beijing’s talking points.

In particular, some American participants took note of Liu’s willingness to both listen to and address concerns over China’s policies, including the clampdown on Western firms assessing investment risks in the country.

Such actions have contributed to foreign capital fleeing China, and participants said that Liu appeared keenly aware of the risks of further alienating the U.S. business community, traditionally among Beijing’s strongest supporters in Washington.

“He seemed genuinely interested in understanding what it would take for U.S. business people to engage with China again," one of the participants said.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, chaired by Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.), a harsh China critic, late last year called for a review and potential repeal of the U.S.’s “permanent normal trade relations" with China, which could lead to dramatically increased tariffs on Chinese products. Former President Donald Trump, running to be the Republican presidential nominee, has also called for revoking China’s normal trade status.

“You can tell the Gallagher proposal was in his briefing book," a participant in conversations with Liu said. “He acknowledged that a repeal would be disastrous to the U.S.-China relationship."

Liu, 59 years old, was of the generation of Chinese who started their careers after Deng Xiaoping put the nation on a path of growth and openness more than four decades ago.

After studying international relations at Oxford University in the late 1980s, Liu joined the Foreign Ministry’s translation department and went on to hold different positions at the ministry, including as its spokesman—a job he held during the 2008 Beijing Olympics—and as Chinese ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia.

The most unusual part of his résumé is his appointment in 2015 to head the international office of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. That post made him a key figure in Xi’s Operation Fox Hunt, a secretive global operation to hunt down Chinese officials suspected of corruption who had fled to other countries, including the U.S.

Speaking at a Jan. 9 forum held by the Council on Foreign Relations, Liu said in response to a question from the audience that he was picked for that job because of his experience in international cooperation.

“When they flee the country, you know, in the past nothing could be done about them," Liu said. “But then we decided to take them back with the support and help from our partners, our colleagues from other countries." He said the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security had provided help to that effort.

During the forum, Liu also denied that China has ever engaged in aggressive “wolf warrior" diplomacy, even as Chinese diplomats have frequently adopted a combative approach to any perceived criticism of Beijing.

When Xi called for a diplomatic “iron army" during a recently concluded high-level meeting on foreign affairs, Liu said, “He really means that Chinese diplomats both at home and around the world should stay disciplined."

At the end of the hourlong forum, Michael Froman, president of the council that hosted the discussion, said, “I go as far as to say, you’re a wolf warrior in sheep’s clothing."

The comment incurred a laugh from the audience, as well as from Liu himself.

