Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and leaders from his faction met senior leader Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai amid the Election Commission (EC) battle between the two factions over holding the reins of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In the second meet, as the first happened on Sunday, Sharad Pawar again listened to the rebel NCP leaders but did not say anything, Praful Patel, who was a top aide to senior Pawar but later joined the Ajit-led rebellion, said.

