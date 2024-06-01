He lost his job. Went to prison. Now He Wants to Take Down South Korea President

SEOUL—Cho Kuk has lived a South Korean version of “House of Cards." In just a few years, he has been a top presidential aide, a justice minister and the subject of a caustic national scandal—one that landed his wife in prison, ended his daughter’s medical career and left him a felon.

Now he is blazing an unlikely new path: a politician plotting revenge.

The very man who triggered his demise is now South Korea’s president—and Cho has birthed a political movement built on taking Yoon Suk Yeol down. His nascent party won a coalition of legislative seats in April with a simple campaign slogan: “Three years is too long," a reference to Yoon’s remaining time in office.

“Three days is actually too long," the 59-year-old Cho said in a recent interview. His legislative career began Thursday, when the new National Assembly kicked off its four-year term.

For decades, South Korean politics has been uniquely fierce. Nearly all former South Korean presidents have been investigated or jailed after leaving office. Politicians in turn routinely exploit popular anger over official malfeasance for electoral gain.

Such mudslinging has left the electorate divided. A 2022 survey by the Pew Research Center found that a median of 65% of adults across 19 countries felt strong partisan conflicts within their country. Some 88% of Americans perceive strong partisan conflict in society, a schism that only one country eclipsed: South Korea’s 90%.

“We see very similar patterns in the U.S. and South Korea," said Janell Fetterolf, who specializes in international survey research at the Pew Research Center. “The overall trend we see is less satisfaction with democracy, this broad sense that people want some sort of change in their system and that it should be related to having different types of politicians."

Cho’s meteoric rise, his fall from grace and his recent comeback have transfixed South Koreans over the past five years and mirror the country’s slide from unified to divided.

The ‘motherland’

As a young law student and budding socialist in the 1980s, Cho joined in democracy movements against the military dictatorship of the time, calling for the abolishment of laws oppressing media freedom and the right to protest. He also spoke out against the privileges of the conservative ruling elite. Sometimes police came to his house telling his family to make him stop, unnerving his father who had been a student activist decades earlier.

After a successful career as a legal scholar, Cho joined the left-leaning administration of President Moon Jae-in as an adviser. Moon had won a snap election in 2017 after the impeachment of his conservative predecessor over an influence-peddling scandal. Moon promised a revamp of South Korea, creating a more just and equal society.

Cho, 6 feet tall, became a photogenic face for the reforms, gaining media attention for his good looks. His name even seemed to reinforce the sense of promise, since “Cho Kuk" in Korean translates to “motherland." A year into office, Moon’s approval ratings exceeded 80%.

While at the presidential Blue House, Cho helped hire Yoon in 2019 as the country’s top prosecutor. But within weeks, Yoon began investigating members of the president’s inner circle including Cho, who had in the meantime become justice minister.

Yoon probed Cho and his wife on allegations that they fabricated academic documents to gain college admission for his two children. The investigation into a sitting minister undercut the Moon administration’s credibility with the public. It also made Yoon a conservative political star and helped rocket him to the presidency in a razor-thin race. Yoon’s margin of victory: less than 1%.

In the recent interview, Cho recalled the morning raid on his house by the authorities in September 2019. His wife, Chung Kyung-sim, called him, trembling. Unable to speak, she handed the phone to her daughter. Cho quickly headed home.

The house was turned upside down. Investigators had sifted through Cho’s cabinets and closet, and his computer and notebooks were confiscated. Even his daughter’s diary was seized.

“I felt like I had been stripped naked," said Cho, who resigned as justice minister the following month after 35 days in office. Days later, his wife was arrested.

Deepening divide

The scandal left Cho and his family isolated, his friends repudiating them and reporters dogging them. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets calling for Cho’s arrest. The controversy eventually caused Moon’s approval to plunge beneath 40%.

The investigation upended Cho’s life and family. Cho’s wife served three years in prison for forging documents for her children’s university admission and for illegal investments in a private-equity fund. Their daughter’s medical degree was revoked, while their son relinquished his master’s degree.

Cho was stripped of his professorship and indicted on a dozen charges, ranging from bribery to falsifying documents. He was convicted of falsifying documents and other charges; he is awaiting a final ruling on his case from Korea’s Supreme Court.

Cho’s daughter, Cho Min, was indicted on charges of forging documents and collaborating with her mother to submit falsified documents. His son, Cho Won, wasn’t charged with wrongdoing. The family, through Cho’s chief secretary, said they accepted the final verdicts despite disagreement with parts of the allegations.

“My words didn’t align with my actions and I understand that the people criticized me because they had high expectations of me," Cho said. “But I don’t think the way the prosecution investigated me and my family, their methods, were right."

During a parliamentary hearing in 2019, when Yoon was prosecutor-general, he told lawmakers he was heading the investigation into Cho’s family by approving related reports. In a hearing the following year, Yoon told lawmakers he felt uneasy on a personal level about investigating Cho, but that investigations were inevitable.

While his wife was in prison and his children were under investigation, Cho sought solace in high-intensity workouts. When he first started training, Cho could barely do one full-range pull-up. Now he can do eight.

Cho also wrote “Cho Kuk’s Time," a 2021 bestselling book detailing his family’s travails. After his wife was released from prison in September, the family ordered in their first dinner together to avoid the public gaze. They clinked glasses of single-malt Scotch. “My wife doesn’t drink well," Cho said, “but I drank."

Political twist

Then, just weeks before the April parliamentary election, Cho launched his Rebuilding Korea Party. He ran on a platform advocating an early end to the Yoon administration. He called for an investigation into the first lady, Kim Keon-hee, for alleged stock manipulation, and urged prosecutors to summon her for violating an antigraft law by receiving a $2,200 Dior handbag.

The first lady hasn’t publicly commented on the allegations. But during a press conference in May, Yoon apologized to the South Korean people for causing concern over his wife’s “unwise conduct." After vetoing a bill to launch a special probe into the first lady’s stock manipulation allegations in January, Yoon dismissed the opposition party’s calls for an investigation as a political attack.

On the campaign trail, Cho called for voters to help parties opposing Yoon secure 200 of the 300 National Assembly seats to override presidential vetoes that would squelch any special investigations into the president and his family. Such a coalition could also move for impeachment.

Cho’s party won 12 seats, while the main opposition party won 175, falling short of the two-thirds majority nevertheless. Since South Korean presidents can only serve a single, five-year term, the elections will make it very difficult for Yoon to pass his legislative agenda during his time in office.

“I have my limitations, wounds and flaws," Cho said. “But I’m determined to fight against Yoon and his administration, more than anyone else."

As the third-largest party in the incoming National Assembly, Cho has vowed to work with the left-leaning Democratic Party—which his former boss Moon was a part of—to pursue investigations into the Yoon administration.

In May, Yoon and Cho had a brief encounter at an event celebrating Buddha’s birthday. The two stood face-to-face for the first time since July 2019, when Yoon was appointed prosecutor-general. As they shook hands, Cho kept a stern face while Yoon smiled and said, “Nice to see you."

For now, Cho said he doesn’t harbor presidential ambitions. Unless the Supreme Court overturns a lower ruling, Cho will go to prison. Local laws block anyone imprisoned for a crime from running for office for at least five years, so the earliest he could run for the presidency would be 2032. But he said his near-term focus is on taking down the Yoon administration.

“If I go to prison, the party will do my work for me," he said. “I don’t know how long I would be in there but I’ll be doing squats and push-ups."

Write to Dasl Yoon at dasl.yoon@wsj.com and Timothy W. Martin at Timothy.Martin@wsj.com