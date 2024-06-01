He lost his job. Went to prison. Now He Wants to Take Down South Korea President
Dasl Yoon , Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 01 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST
SummaryCho Kuk’s rise, fall and comeback have captivated South Korea—a country with a worse political divide than the U.S.
SEOUL—Cho Kuk has lived a South Korean version of “House of Cards." In just a few years, he has been a top presidential aide, a justice minister and the subject of a caustic national scandal—one that landed his wife in prison, ended his daughter’s medical career and left him a felon.
