Business News/ Politics / ‘Heinous crimes are …’: Rahul Gandhi pens a note to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over Prajwal Revanna video scandal

‘Heinous crimes are …’: Rahul Gandhi pens a note to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over Prajwal Revanna video scandal

Livemint

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with reference to Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Find out how he described the incumbent member of Parliament from Karnataka's Hassan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's actions were incidents of 'horrific sexual violence' and accused the JD(S) leader of sexually assaulting and filming hundreds of women over several years.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding Prajwal Revanna's obscene video scandal. He urged the CM to extend all possible help to the victims of the JD(S) leader's exploits.

He writes, "I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims. We have a collective duty to ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book."

Rahul Gandhi condemning the actions of Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent member of Parliament from Karnataka's Hassan, alleged him of enjoying immunity with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from PTI)

