Henry Kissinger’s Century
Niall Ferguson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Nov 2023, 01:14 PM IST
SummaryAs national security adviser and secretary of state, he combined grand strategy with indefatigable ‘shuttle diplomacy’ and an ability to read his foreign counterparts.
No U.S. secretary of state ever achieved such celebrity while in office as Henry Kissinger. A 1974 Newsweek cover depicted him as “Super K," a comic-book hero. Time called him “the world’s indispensable man." Gallup ranked him America’s most admired man. A 1972 Life magazine spread pictured him with a bevy of actresses, including Jill St. John.
