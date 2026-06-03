(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump kept his cabinet largely intact for the first year of his second term — a contrast from his tumultuous first stint in the White House, where there was high turnover among top officials.

But in March, the stability cracked as Trump began to oust prominent members of his team, and some resigned. Here’s the rundown:

Advertisement

Kristi Noem

Secretary of Homeland Security

Backstory: She was criticized for the harsh tactics used in the sweeping federal immigration crackdown in the Minneapolis area in early 2026, during which two US citizens were fatally shot. Trump was also reportedly upset with Noem for telling lawmakers that he signed off on a roughly $200 million advertising effort that included spots with the secretary urging migrants to self-deport. The DHS campaign sidestepped the competitive bidding process required for most government contracts.

Replacement: Markwayne Mullin

Pam Bondi

Attorney General

Backstory: Her handling of files related to cases involving the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein triggered rare bipartisan furor, and Trump grew impatient over the lack of progress in prosecutions that targeted his political adversaries.

Advertisement

Replacement: Todd Blanche (acting)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Labor Secretary

Backstory: The Labor Department's inspector general was investigating claims she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, committed travel fraud and was drinking in the workplace. Chavez-DeRemer has denied these allegations.

Replacement: Keith Sonderling (acting)

Marty Makary

FDA Commissioner

Backstory: His agency was rocked by high employee turnover, friction with pharmaceutical companies and leadership turmoil. The Trump administration is also mulling additional personnel changes at the agency, according to people familiar with the deliberations.Replacement: Kyle Diamantas (acting)

Tulsi Gabbard

Director of National Intelligence

Backstory: Gabbard has long been skeptical of US military engagements overseas, including in both Iran and Venezuela, and the White House excluded her from months of planning to oust Nicolás Maduro. In her resignation letter, however, she cited her husband’s diagnosis of bone cancer as her reason for leaving.

Advertisement

Replacement: Bill Pulte (acting)

--With assistance from Christopher Nosenzo.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.