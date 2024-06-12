Hezbollah fires rocket barrage into Israel after death of commander
Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Jun 2024, 04:12 PM IST
SummaryThe escalation of violence threatens to expand the war in the Gaza Strip to Israel’s border with Lebanon.
Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at Israel on Wednesday after a suspected Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed one of the militant group’s senior commanders, an escalation of violence that threatens to expand the war in the Gaza Strip to Israel’s border with Lebanon.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less