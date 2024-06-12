Hezbollah fires rocket barrage into Israel after death of commander

President Biden last month outlined a three-phase cease-fire plan that has become the basis for recent talks about a halt to fighting. The Biden proposal would begin with a complete cease-fire over six weeks, a withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza and the release of some hostages held by Hamas. The second phase would see a permanent end to the hostilities, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of remaining hostages. Phase three would involve a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza.