Hezbollah is rearming, putting cease-fire at risk
Omar Abdel-Baqui , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Oct 2025, 09:16 am IST
The Lebanese militant group is rebuilding its battered ranks and armaments, defying the terms of the cease-fire and raising the possibility of renewed conflict with Israel.
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is rebuilding its armaments and battered ranks, defying the terms of a cease-fire agreement and raising the prospect of renewed conflict with Israel, according to people familiar with Israeli and Arab intelligence.
