Hezbollah is rearming, putting cease-fire at risk

Israel, which has provided intelligence to help the Lebanese army disarm Hezbollah and has carried out more than 1,000 strikes of its own against the group since a cease-fire deal was signed last November, is losing patience, the people said. It was angered by the new intelligence findings and that the matter at issue had shifted from Hezbollah’s disarmament to Hezbollah’s rearmament in just a few months, one of the people familiar with the matter said.