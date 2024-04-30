Hezbollah stumbles into a war of attrition
SummaryThe Lebanese group isn’t ready for a larger conflict. Israel shouldn’t let that opportunity go to waste.
Hezbollah, Iran’s most formidable proxy, barely lifted a finger when its patron fired more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel in the early hours of April 14. The Lebanese group fired a few dozen rockets but claimed it was in retaliation not for Israel’s killing Iranian Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi on April 1—Tehran’s point man in Lebanon and Syria—but for other airstrikes in southern Lebanon. The relative inaction was deliberate.